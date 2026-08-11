UNIFIL: Principles of Resolution 1701 remain cornerstone of efforts to preserve stability in southern Lebanon

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Maj. Gen. Diodato Abagnara said Tuesday that the principles of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted 20 years ago, remain central to efforts to preserve stability in southern Lebanon and support peace in the region.Speaking at a commemorative ceremony at UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, Abagnara said the resolution’s principles are “more relevant than ever” amid an increasingly complex regional environment.He said Resolution 1701 provides the framework guiding UNIFIL’s patrols, liaison meetings, coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces and engagement with local communities, describing it as the mission’s “compass.”Adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, Resolution 1701 ended that year’s hostilities and established a framework aimed at achieving a lasting peace along the Blue Line and a permanent ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. UNIFIL continues to support the parties in fulfilling their obligations under the resolution.Abagnara said the resolution’s strength is measured not by the words adopted 20 years ago, but by the actions, commitment and dialogue that continue to put those principles into practice.During the ceremony, Abagnara paid tribute to seven peacekeepers who were killed in the line of duty during hostilities in recent months. He unveiled a commemorative plaque and planted a tree in honor of each of the fallen peacekeepers.UNIFIL said 346 peacekeepers have been killed while serving in support of peace and stability in southern Lebanon since 1978, including 89 since the adoption of Resolution 1701 in 2006.Abagnara said the sacrifices of fallen peacekeepers serve as a reminder that peacekeeping requires courage, commitment and selfless service.He also drew a parallel between peace and the trees planted in memory of the fallen, saying peace must be nurtured and sustained over time through dialogue, cooperation and patience.