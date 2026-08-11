MP Samy Gemayel: Expanding general amnesty could free those who do not deserve it

Lebanon News
11-08-2026 | 14:55
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MP Samy Gemayel: Expanding general amnesty could free those who do not deserve it
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MP Samy Gemayel: Expanding general amnesty could free those who do not deserve it

MP Samy Gemayel affirmed his cooperation with everyone who has suffered injustice in prisons.

He said the general amnesty does not apply to everyone who committed killings, which is why he supported it, but that the scope of the amnesty was expanded during the discussions.

“We came to the conclusion that lifting the injustice from those who deserve it would also free those who do not deserve amnesty,” he said.

Lebanon News

Gemayel:

Expanding

general

amnesty

could

those

deserve

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