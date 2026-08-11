Trapped underground: Israel seeks to trap Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon tunnels

News Bulletin Reports
11-08-2026 | 13:00
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Trapped underground: Israel seeks to trap Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon tunnels
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Trapped underground: Israel seeks to trap Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon tunnels

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel is seeking to trap Hezbollah fighters inside tunnels in the Ali al-Taher hills in South Lebanon, in a strategy that Israeli officials reportedly view as similar to the siege of Hamas fighters in Gaza last November.

Israeli security assessments estimate that between 30 and 40 Hezbollah fighters are currently inside the tunnel network. According to the report, Israel has closed several tunnel entrances in areas under its control, cutting off potential supply routes and preventing the fighters from receiving reinforcements or supplies.

Israeli intelligence and security agencies reportedly believe the trapped fighters will not be able to hold out for long, potentially opening the way for negotiations over their fate.

The latest developments in the Ali al-Taher hills came after what the Israeli army described as an attempt by Hezbollah to deliver supplies to fighters inside the tunnels using a drone. The Israeli military said it shot down the drone Friday and subsequently launched counter-drone operations toward the area to prevent any attempt by the fighters to escape.

Israeli forces are also searching for possible supply routes leading to the tunnels, including routes located outside the immediate area. 

According to the report, the military is seeking to destroy or demolish such routes in an effort to further isolate the fighters underground.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Trapped

Underground

Israel

Hezbollah

Fighters

South Lebanon

Tunnels

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