PM Salam clarifies dispute over defense minister’s role in amnesty debate

Lebanon News
11-08-2026 | 13:00
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PM Salam clarifies dispute over defense minister’s role in amnesty debate
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PM Salam clarifies dispute over defense minister’s role in amnesty debate

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said during a parliamentary session that Defense Minister Michel Menassa had prepared remarks on the general amnesty bill.

However, Salam said he had informed Menassa that he would speak on behalf of the government when the bill was discussed.

He said there was therefore no need for another government statement, particularly given the clarity of the Constitution.

Salam rejected claims that he had asked Menassa not to attend the parliamentary session, saying the defense minister is a close friend who, like him, operates under the principle of ministerial solidarity and is committed to upholding the Constitution.

Regarding the army command’s position on the general amnesty bill, Salam said it had been conveyed to parliamentary committees through the defense minister. 

He added that Menassa had also submitted a written memorandum on the matter in accordance with proper procedures and with Salam’s approval.

Salam stressed that all of this had taken place before the final version of the bill was approved.

As for the military institution, Salam said he would not allow anyone to question the government’s commitment to the army and its fallen soldiers. 

He said he was determined to prevent any interpretation suggesting that the army represents one side or allowing it to be portrayed, intentionally or otherwise, as being in conflict with any Lebanese party.

“The government’s position on the general amnesty bill is justice, justice, justice,” Salam said.

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