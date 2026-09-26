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A new law could reshape property sales in southern Lebanon’s occupied towns
News Bulletin Reports
26-09-2026 | 13:00
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A new law could reshape property sales in southern Lebanon’s occupied towns
Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Under a proposed law approved by the Cabinet on Sept. 10, 2026, owners of land, buildings, subdivided units, or property shares in Israeli-occupied towns in southern Lebanon would be barred from selling their property until the occupation of Lebanese territory ends, if the measure is approved by Parliament.
What are the details of this proposed law?
Any power of attorney to sell, promise of sale, or notarized sale contract for a property, apartment, or share in the occupied villages and towns executed between Oct. 8, 2023, and the date the law is published would not be eligible for completion or registration with the land registry without approval from a specialized committee.
The committee would be established by a decision of the justice minister and headed by a judge. It would include two additional judges, a civil engineer, a sworn real estate appraiser, and two judicial assistants, if the draft law becomes law.
The committee’s decisions could be appealed before the civil Court of Appeals in the district where the property or apartment is located. Decisions by the Court of Appeals would be final and not subject to further appeal or cassation.
Sales excluded from the proposed law would include sale contracts and agreements, as well as irrevocable powers of attorney, executed before Oct. 8, 2023.
The law would also exclude subdivided buildings, buildings undergoing subdivision or construction, and properties offered for sale by real estate developers and building contractors.
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, who proposed the legislation, told LBCI that its aim is to preserve the identity of southern Lebanon and the area’s demographic makeup, prevent the exploitation of the war and occupation to sell land at low prices and, most importantly, prevent the transfer of land ownership to Israelis who could potentially use real estate companies as a front to purchase villages and towns facing Israeli settlements.
This comes particularly in light of contacts received by some Lebanese citizens from people living outside Lebanon who expressed interest in buying land in areas such as Naqoura.
The draft law has been referred to Parliament. Since no political faction has opposed it, it is expected to be swiftly reviewed by the relevant committees and put to a vote so that it can take effect as soon as possible.
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