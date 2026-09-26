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At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping
World News
26-09-2026 | 13:15
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At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping
Saudi Arabia warned U.N. members Saturday that attempts to block Middle East waterways are a threat to global energy security and demanded the international community do more to defend freedom of navigation.
"The international community has been absent from assuming its responsibilities in confronting all that threatens international peace and security," Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told the United Nations General Assembly.
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