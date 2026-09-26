Trump says he rejects Iran proposal on Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had rejected a plan proposed by Iran on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says would have opened the waterway within seven days.



"I reject their proposal," Trump told reporters outside the White House.



"They want to make a deal where they open the Strait immediately because they're losing so badly," he said. "They want to make a deal, and I think that's fine. I like making a deal too."



AFP



