Trump says he rejects Iran proposal on Strait of Hormuz

World News
26-09-2026 | 11:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says he rejects Iran proposal on Strait of Hormuz
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says he rejects Iran proposal on Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had rejected a plan proposed by Iran on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says would have opened the waterway within seven days.

"I reject their proposal," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

"They want to make a deal where they open the Strait immediately because they're losing so badly," he said. "They want to make a deal, and I think that's fine. I like making a deal too."

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Strait of Hormuz

LBCI Next
Russia's Lavrov meets German foreign minister at UN
Pope Leo starts open-air mass before hundreds of thousands in Paris
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-14

Diplomacy stumbles with postponement of meeting on Strait of Hormuz proposal

LBCI
World News
2026-08-25

Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-13

Iran says it manages Strait of Hormuz after Trump claims US control

LBCI
World News
2026-09-02

Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz 'Trump Strait'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:15

At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping

LBCI
World News
12:23

Europe 'doing everything' to thwart Ukraine talks: Russia's Lavrov

LBCI
World News
12:16

Russia ready to help on Strait of Hormuz: Lavrov at UN

LBCI
World News
11:31

In pictures: Pope Leo XIV celebrates giant Paris mass in landmark visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:15

At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping

LBCI
World News
2026-06-29

At least 1,719 dead in Venezuela quakes: New official toll

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-18

US Treasury Secretary says will urge G7 to adopt sanctions regime on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-07

Israeli army issues maritime evacuation warning off Tyre–Naqoura coast

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

$150 to $300 for a way into Lebanon: Inside the illegal crossings from Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A new law could reshape property sales in southern Lebanon’s occupied towns

LBCI
World News
05:53

Iran awaits US move after WSJ report says Trump rejects peace plan

LBCI
World News
11:31

In pictures: Pope Leo XIV celebrates giant Paris mass in landmark visit

LBCI
World News
13:15

At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping

LBCI
Middle East News
05:33

Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi drones headed for Riyadh

LBCI
World News
06:12

Pope Leo XIV says in Paris it is possible 'to live together in dignity and peace'

LBCI
World News
07:55

Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More