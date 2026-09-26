News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Story
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says he rejects Iran proposal on Strait of Hormuz
World News
26-09-2026 | 11:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says he rejects Iran proposal on Strait of Hormuz
U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had rejected a plan proposed by Iran on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says would have opened the waterway within seven days.
"I reject their proposal," Trump told reporters outside the White House.
"They want to make a deal where they open the Strait immediately because they're losing so badly," he said. "They want to make a deal, and I think that's fine. I like making a deal too."
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Iran
Strait of Hormuz
Next
Russia's Lavrov meets German foreign minister at UN
Pope Leo starts open-air mass before hundreds of thousands in Paris
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-14
Diplomacy stumbles with postponement of meeting on Strait of Hormuz proposal
Middle East News
2026-09-14
Diplomacy stumbles with postponement of meeting on Strait of Hormuz proposal
0
World News
2026-08-25
Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more
World News
2026-08-25
Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more
0
Middle East News
2026-08-13
Iran says it manages Strait of Hormuz after Trump claims US control
Middle East News
2026-08-13
Iran says it manages Strait of Hormuz after Trump claims US control
0
World News
2026-09-02
Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz 'Trump Strait'
World News
2026-09-02
Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz 'Trump Strait'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:15
At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping
World News
13:15
At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping
0
World News
12:23
Europe 'doing everything' to thwart Ukraine talks: Russia's Lavrov
World News
12:23
Europe 'doing everything' to thwart Ukraine talks: Russia's Lavrov
0
World News
12:16
Russia ready to help on Strait of Hormuz: Lavrov at UN
World News
12:16
Russia ready to help on Strait of Hormuz: Lavrov at UN
0
World News
11:31
In pictures: Pope Leo XIV celebrates giant Paris mass in landmark visit
World News
11:31
In pictures: Pope Leo XIV celebrates giant Paris mass in landmark visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:15
At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping
World News
13:15
At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping
0
World News
2026-06-29
At least 1,719 dead in Venezuela quakes: New official toll
World News
2026-06-29
At least 1,719 dead in Venezuela quakes: New official toll
0
Middle East News
2026-05-18
US Treasury Secretary says will urge G7 to adopt sanctions regime on Iran
Middle East News
2026-05-18
US Treasury Secretary says will urge G7 to adopt sanctions regime on Iran
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-07
Israeli army issues maritime evacuation warning off Tyre–Naqoura coast
Lebanon News
2026-04-07
Israeli army issues maritime evacuation warning off Tyre–Naqoura coast
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
$150 to $300 for a way into Lebanon: Inside the illegal crossings from Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
$150 to $300 for a way into Lebanon: Inside the illegal crossings from Syria
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A new law could reshape property sales in southern Lebanon’s occupied towns
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A new law could reshape property sales in southern Lebanon’s occupied towns
3
World News
05:53
Iran awaits US move after WSJ report says Trump rejects peace plan
World News
05:53
Iran awaits US move after WSJ report says Trump rejects peace plan
4
World News
11:31
In pictures: Pope Leo XIV celebrates giant Paris mass in landmark visit
World News
11:31
In pictures: Pope Leo XIV celebrates giant Paris mass in landmark visit
5
World News
13:15
At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping
World News
13:15
At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping
6
Middle East News
05:33
Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi drones headed for Riyadh
Middle East News
05:33
Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi drones headed for Riyadh
7
World News
06:12
Pope Leo XIV says in Paris it is possible 'to live together in dignity and peace'
World News
06:12
Pope Leo XIV says in Paris it is possible 'to live together in dignity and peace'
8
World News
07:55
Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30
World News
07:55
Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More