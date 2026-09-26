Iran awaits US move after WSJ report says Trump rejects peace plan

Iran on Saturday awaited a U.S. response to its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end fighting in the Middle East war after the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump had rejected the deal.



Iran raised the diplomatic initiative at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, saying it had been transmitted to the Americans ‌via Qatari mediators and could reopen the strategic waterway and put an end to hostilities in the region within seven days.



But Trump is privately sceptical that Iran would meet his demands and has told his staff that he sees a renewed bombing campaign as likely after the November U.S. midterm elections, the Journal reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials.



Earlier, a U.S. official had said discussions with Iran through mediators were "positive and constructive."



Reuters