Iran awaits US move after WSJ report says Trump rejects peace plan

World News
26-09-2026 | 05:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran awaits US move after WSJ report says Trump rejects peace plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran awaits US move after WSJ report says Trump rejects peace plan

Iran on Saturday awaited a U.S. response to its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end fighting in the Middle East war after the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump had rejected the deal.

Iran raised the diplomatic initiative at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, saying it had been transmitted to the Americans ‌via Qatari mediators and could reopen the strategic waterway and put an end to hostilities in the region within seven days.

But Trump is privately sceptical that Iran would meet his demands and has told his staff that he sees a renewed bombing campaign as likely after the November U.S. midterm elections, the Journal reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

Earlier, a U.S. official had said discussions with Iran through mediators were "positive and constructive."

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Strait of Hormuz

LBCI Next
China, US agree to $30 billion tariff cut, AI dialogue during Xi visit, China foreign ministry says
Homes flooded, roads submerged: Bangkok declares disaster over heavy rains
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-22

Trump says he thinks US will make deal with Iran after election

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-12

Trump says Iran war will end after US midterm elections

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-13

Iran says it manages Strait of Hormuz after Trump claims US control

LBCI
World News
2026-09-14

Trump downplays report China entities helped Iran before attack that killed US troops

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:12

Pope Leo XIV says in Paris it is possible 'to live together in dignity and peace'

LBCI
World News
05:59

China, US agree to $30 billion tariff cut, AI dialogue during Xi visit, China foreign ministry says

LBCI
World News
05:45

Homes flooded, roads submerged: Bangkok declares disaster over heavy rains

LBCI
World News
13:58

Russia not preparing for 'any kind' of conflict with Europe: Putin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:53

Iran awaits US move after WSJ report says Trump rejects peace plan

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-14

Iraqi parliament approves partial government led by PM Zaidi

LBCI
World News
2026-04-28

Trump says Iran wants US to open Hormuz Strait as soon as possible

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

FM Rajji at Arab League meeting: Hezbollah ignored Lebanese interests, government and people not responsible

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More