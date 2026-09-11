Israeli army withdraws from Ali al-Taher hills: Israeli Army Radio

Lebanon News
11-09-2026 | 03:45
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Israeli army withdraws from Ali al-Taher hills: Israeli Army Radio
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Israeli army withdraws from Ali al-Taher hills: Israeli Army Radio

The Israeli army has withdrawn from the Ali al-Taher hills and repositioned its forces along rear lines in the Beaufort area, Israeli Army Radio reported.

The report said Israeli forces will maintain fire control over the Ali al-Taher Hills and confront any attempt by Hezbollah to return to the area.

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withdraws

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