US extends visa restrictions on Palestinian Authority officials

World News
17-09-2026 | 00:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US extends visa restrictions on Palestinian Authority officials
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US extends visa restrictions on Palestinian Authority officials

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it would extend measures restricting visas for Palestinian Authority officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.

Reuters

World News

extends

restrictions

Palestinian

Authority

officials

US Fed makes quarter-point rate hike over high inflation
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

Syrian court issues first sentences over coastal Alawite massacres

LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

UN mission finds grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran, and Tehran crimes against humanity

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Aoun, Macron agree to boost economic and energy cooperation, resume oil and gas exploration in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:58

US Fed makes quarter-point rate hike over high inflation

LBCI
World News
14:04

US Treasury gathers global financial institutions to advance Iran sanctions

LBCI
World News
11:12

Nepal raises flood missing toll by over 1,000 people to 6,150

LBCI
World News
09:06

Pope Leo says Middle East conflicts strain Jewish-Christian relations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-09

Iran's president says Israeli strikes on Lebanon render negotiations meaningless

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-14

17 nations urge Israel, Lebanon to seize talks 'opportunity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-12

Hezbollah says targeted Israeli air defense system near Caesarea

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Aoun, Macron agree to boost economic and energy cooperation, resume oil and gas exploration in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Salam government wins confidence vote for third time with 68 votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Former Lebanese President Michel Aoun files complaint citing ‘misleading information’ in Beirut blast case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut port blast investigation: Why was Michel Aoun’s name included in the Public Prosecution’s submission?f

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:57

Aoun meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Paris, discusses support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Aoun heads to Paris for talks with Macron and international conference on Lebanon's security forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Aoun in Paris: Strengthening Lebanon’s military and security institutions is a top priority

LBCI
World News
07:17

US officials met Houthis in Oman over the weekend: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Lebanon raises price of white bread bundle to 80,000 LBP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More