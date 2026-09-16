Salam government wins confidence vote for third time with 68 votes

Lebanon News
16-09-2026 | 13:23
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Salam government wins confidence vote for third time with 68 votes
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Salam government wins confidence vote for third time with 68 votes

Lebanon’s Parliament grants Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government confidence for the third time, with 68 lawmakers voting in favor, 12 against, and two abstaining.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliament

Nawaf Salam

Government

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