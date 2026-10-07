Trump says 'we don't think' Russian plague is bio-weapon

World News
07-10-2026 | 14:06
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Trump says &#39;we don&#39;t think&#39; Russian plague is bio-weapon
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Trump says 'we don't think' Russian plague is bio-weapon

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the death of a Russian plague laboratory worker did not appear to be linked to a biological weapon.

"We don't think so. We're going to find out soon enough, but we don't think so," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if a "bio-weapon" was involved.

Russia warned earlier against "false" information as reports emerged of a second suspected case. The U.S. and U.N. have urged Russia to be more transparent.

Trump said Russia insisted it had the situation under control, but added that not much information was coming out.

"If you listen to them, it's under control. But you know, people have said that before about other things," Trump said of Moscow's response.

Referring to China's initial response to the Covid pandemic, Trump added: "Well, China didn't say much, and Russia is not saying much either. But they do say they have it very much under control."

Trump reiterated that he has a phone call scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue, but would not say when.

"Today is Vladimir Putin's birthday," Trump added.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Russia

Western civilisation is 'at an inflection point': Rubio
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