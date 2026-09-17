Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

Lebanon News
17-09-2026 | 02:55
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Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
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Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where he was received by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two presidents then headed to a working meeting.

Lebanon News

Joseph Aoun

Élysée Palace

Meeting

France

Macron

Video

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