US military on Okinawa face curfew, alcohol ban after murder case

U.S. forces on Okinawa were on Wednesday banned from drinking alcohol for 48 hours and also face a 30-day curfew after the murder of a woman allegedly committed by an American Marine.



Benjamin T. Watson, Okinawa area coordinator and commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force announced a "complete prohibition of alcohol consumption on or off base" starting Wednesday.



He also announced a 30-day "period of reflection" beginning Friday, where "we will implement a curfew in which liberty will expire at 2400 for all hands".



AFP