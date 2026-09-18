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Health Ministry condemns Israeli army over burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital
Lebanon News
18-09-2026 | 14:15
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Health Ministry condemns Israeli army over burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital
Lebanon’s Health Ministry strongly condemned the Israeli army for burning Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, saying the facility had been completely destroyed.
The ministry said it had renovated and equipped the hospital after the earlier war to provide medical care for displaced residents and those remaining in border areas. It said Israeli forces had previously used the hospital as a military position before setting it on fire.
The ministry described attacks on medical facilities and health workers as war crimes and violations of international law. It called on the international community, the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross to take action and hold Israel accountable for repeated attacks on Lebanon’s health sector.
The ministry said it would continue supporting residents of southern Lebanon and providing health services with the resources available.
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