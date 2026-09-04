Vance: Confrontation with Iran is not a ‘war’

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Thursday he would not characterize the confrontation with Iran as a “war,” despite renewed hostilities six months after the conflict began.



“I wouldn’t describe it as a war. Right now, there are no active exchanges of fire,” Vance said at a White House news conference when asked whether the conflict would end before the midterm elections in November.



Vance acknowledged that hostilities had resumed in some areas but said major combat operations lasted only six weeks after the conflict began following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.



“When you ask me when this will end, you’re asking me something like when the Iranians will stop firing at ships. The reality is, I don’t have an answer to that question. You have to ask the Iranians,” he said.



Vance stressed that the United States would not resume talks with Iran unless Tehran ends its attacks on commercial shipping.