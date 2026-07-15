Lebanese source to Al Jazeera: Rome talks reach agreement on two pilot zones in South Lebanon

A Lebanese official source told Al Jazeera that negotiations in Rome concluded with an agreement on establishing two pilot zones in South Lebanon as part of efforts to implement the Lebanon-Israel framework agreement.



According to the source, one of the pilot zones is currently under Israeli occupation, while the second is adjacent to Israeli positions. Lebanon is seeking to reach an agreement on a mechanism that would establish a timetable for implementing the remaining pilot zones across South Lebanon.



The source said Lebanon remains committed to having a third party verify that the Lebanese army has completed its assigned tasks within the pilot zones, rather than relying solely on assessments by the parties involved.



The Rome meeting focused on agreeing to the implementation mechanisms for the pilot zones, including the procedures governing the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the designated areas.



The source added that a follow-up meeting involving Lebanese and Israeli military delegations under U.S. sponsorship will be held to continue discussions. The date and venue of the meeting have not yet been determined and remain subject to arrangements by the U.S. side.