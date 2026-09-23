Fighting erupts between Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels in Afar region: NGOs

Fighting has broken out between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigrayan rebels in the Afar region, two humanitarian sources told AFP, as rising tensions fuel fears of a new war.



There has been fighting "since last night in Abala and Erebti between TPLF (the Tigray People's Liberation Front) and federal forces. We are expecting it to expand. We just sent (a) truck with food to help the people displaced," an NGO source in Afar told AFP requesting anonymity.



Another humanitarian source confirmed clashes in the two locations.



AFP