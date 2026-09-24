Greek PM urges 'courage' in talks with UK over Parthenon Marbles

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday urged "political will and courage" in the country's protracted battle with Britain over the return of the prized Parthenon Marbles to Athens.



"What is needed now is the political will and courage to take the decisive step, to reunite the sculptures and transform a historic dispute into a unique act of cultural friendship," Mitsotakis wrote in an op-ed in The Guardian newspaper.



AFP