PM Salam meets World Bank chief in Washington to discuss reforms, recovery and reconstruction

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga and International Finance Corporation (IFC) Managing Director Makhtar Diop at the World Bank’s headquarters in Washington.



The meeting was attended by World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde, Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) Director General Tsutomu Yamamoto and World Bank Group Executive Director Abdulaziz Al Mulla.



Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi and Lebanon’s Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad also attended.



Discussions focused on expanding cooperation between Lebanon and the World Bank Group to support the government's reform, recovery and reconstruction priorities.



Salam also emphasized the importance of developing regional connectivity and integration projects, particularly in infrastructure and energy.



The meeting addressed ongoing World Bank-supported projects in Lebanon and ways to secure additional funding for priority sectors, including energy, water, infrastructure, digital transformation and social safety nets.