US Treasury urges Lebanon to disrupt Iranian, Hezbollah financial networks and advance banking reforms

Lebanon News
29-09-2026 | 00:47
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US Treasury urges Lebanon to disrupt Iranian, Hezbollah financial networks and advance banking reforms
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US Treasury urges Lebanon to disrupt Iranian, Hezbollah financial networks and advance banking reforms

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Washington on Monday, urging Lebanon to take proactive steps to disrupt Iranian and Hezbollah financial networks.

According to a statement published by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday, Bessent also stressed the importance of advancing key financial sector reforms to restore confidence in Lebanon’s banking system.

Lebanon News

Treasury

urges

Lebanon

disrupt

Iranian,

Hezbollah

financial

networks

advance

banking

reforms

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US Treasury urges Lebanon to disrupt Iranian, Hezbollah financial networks and advance banking reforms

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