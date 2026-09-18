PM Salam meets IMF delegation, discusses reforms and path toward agreement

Lebanon News
18-09-2026 | 11:12
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PM Salam meets IMF delegation, discusses reforms and path toward agreement
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PM Salam meets IMF delegation, discusses reforms and path toward agreement

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received an International Monetary Fund delegation headed by Ernesto Rigo to discuss financial and economic reforms and cooperation between Lebanon and the IMF.

The IMF delegation congratulated the government on passing the bank reform law and welcomed progress on the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF), stressing the importance of maintaining reform momentum.

The two sides also stressed the importance of reaching a staff-level agreement (SLA), paving the way for an IMF program that could help restore international and private-sector confidence in Lebanon’s economy.

They agreed to continue working together and build on the current positive momentum toward achieving these goals.

Lebanon News

Salam

meets

delegation,

discusses

reforms

toward

agreement

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