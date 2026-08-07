Lebanon's Zahrani oil facilities seen as strategic asset amid search for new regional energy routes

News Bulletin Reports
07-08-2026 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Zahrani oil facilities seen as strategic asset amid search for new regional energy routes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon's Zahrani oil facilities seen as strategic asset amid search for new regional energy routes

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon's Zahrani oil facilities have re-emerged as a potential strategic energy hub. While the infrastructure remains significant, its future role depends on political stability, regional cooperation, and major rehabilitation efforts.

The Zahrani oil facilities consist of three main components: storage tanks, an offshore loading terminal, and a refinery. Beginning on November 10, 1950, the complex received Saudi crude oil transported from the Kingdom's Eastern Province through the Trans-Arabian Pipeline (Tapline), which crossed Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Syria before reaching southern Lebanon.

Successive Arab-Israeli wars, Israel's occupation of the Golan Heights and Lebanon's civil war ultimately brought Saudi oil shipments through the pipeline to an end. As regional efforts intensify to identify alternative oil transport routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz, the Zahrani oil facilities are being considered as one of the options.

The storage tanks once fed crude oil by gravity to the offshore loading terminal, where pipelines extended into the Mediterranean to mooring points used by oil tankers. A control room regulated the flow through the terminal's four export outlets, but modernization efforts ceased after pipeline operations were suspended.

The Zahrani complex also housed a refinery that supplied part of Lebanon's domestic demand for petroleum products, particularly gasoline and diesel. The refinery is no longer operational.

Although the return of Saudi crude through the historic pipeline is not considered realistic in the foreseeable future, officials and experts say the facilities could still play several strategic roles if regional conditions improve.

One proposal envisions transporting Iraqi oil to the Tripoli oil facilities in northern Lebanon before extending a pipeline to Zahrani, allowing Iraqi crude to be exported from the southern terminal. 

Another scenario would see the facilities serving as an export platform for natural gas, and oil should commercially viable reserves be developed in Lebanon's offshore blocks, particularly in the south. The site could also be expanded as a regional hub for importing and storing refined petroleum products.

Ziad El Zein, director of the Zahrani oil facilities, described the complex as a vital and strategic national asset that complements the Tripoli oil installations. He said that while numerous proposals have been put forward for the site's future, the priority is for authorities to make clear decisions and move toward implementation so Lebanon can reclaim its place on the region's economic and energy map.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Zahrani

Oil

Facilities

Strategic

Asset

Energy

Routes

Majdal Zoun explosion reignites tensions between Netanyahu, Katz and the army: The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-27

Israel's reading of Lebanon deal: Netanyahu presents agreement as strategic gain for Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-28

From Iraq to Tripoli: Lebanon eyes a new role in the regional energy map

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-25

Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi oil facilities on Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

President Aoun calls for national unity in Islamic New Year message amid regional turmoil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Majdal Zoun explosion reignites tensions between Netanyahu, Katz and the army: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-06

Israel continues strikes in South Lebanon as investigation probes cause of Majdal Zoun incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-05

Temporary crossing restores hope after destruction of Qaaqaiyet al-Jisr bridge: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-05

New Israeli robotics unit highlights military challenges as Lebanon talks continue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-22

No return yet: Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh residents caught in another chapter of uncertainty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

Lebanese army denies reports of meeting with Israeli officer in the US

LBCI
World News
2026-01-28

Trump says Minneapolis mayor violating the law, 'playing with fire'

LBCI
World News
06:16

US announces intention to send $1 billion aid to Colombia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon's Zahrani oil facilities seen as strategic asset amid search for new regional energy routes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Majdal Zoun explosion reignites tensions between Netanyahu, Katz and the army: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Israeli forces reportedly advance toward Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, erect new earth barrier

LBCI
World News
06:08

Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM

LBCI
World News
11:30

US appeals court blocks Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project

LBCI
Middle East News
06:52

UAE says Iran targeted ADNOC tanker in Hormuz, no casualties

LBCI
World News
05:55

US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
World News
09:51

Mexico and Peru say reestablishing relations after asylum spat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More