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President Aoun heads to Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, Lebanon’s recovery and regional developments
Lebanon News
30-07-2026 | 06:41
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President Aoun heads to Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, Lebanon’s recovery and regional developments
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun left Beirut on Thursday for Ankara, where he is scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officials to discuss bilateral relations.
In an interview with Turkey’s Anadolu Agency ahead of the visit, Aoun said Lebanon and Turkey have the potential to expand cooperation, stressing that Lebanon is counting on Ankara to contribute to its economic recovery.
Aoun said Turkey’s NATO membership and broad regional ties position it to help promote internationally the framework agreement reached in Washington and encourage the parties involved to fully implement its provisions.
He stressed that Lebanon remains committed to implementing the agreement signed in Washington, but said its success depends on clear guarantees, including a full Israeli withdrawal alongside the deployment of the Lebanese army, an end to violations and attacks in southern Lebanon, and an effective international mechanism to verify both sides’ compliance.
Aoun described Turkey as a key player in the current regional landscape and said coordination with Ankara is a strategic necessity.
On military cooperation, Aoun said the Lebanese army needs broader support to strengthen its deployment and extend state authority across the country. He said Lebanon will discuss expanding existing Turkish military support and training programs.
He stressed that the army needs modern equipment, specialized training and logistical support, particularly to deploy effectively in sensitive areas such as southern Lebanon, where its deployment is expected to coincide with a full Israeli withdrawal.
Aoun said any expansion of Turkish military support would complement existing U.S. and international assistance rather than replace it.
He also stressed the need to prevent a security vacuum after UNIFIL’s mandate ends. Any proposal for an alternative force, including possible Turkish participation, should be assessed based on its ability to support the Lebanese army in extending state authority and maintaining stability in the south.
Aoun reiterated that the Lebanese state, represented by the presidency and government, is the only authority constitutionally empowered to make decisions on sovereignty, security and foreign relations.
He said implementing ceasefire understandings and addressing outstanding issues, particularly placing all weapons under state control, requires a gradual approach and continued internal dialogue rather than confrontation, with the goal of strengthening state institutions and ensuring that decisions on war and peace remain within the authority of the Lebanese state.
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