Hezbollah clarifies Gallery Semaan incident, denies links to warehouse

Hezbollah issued a statement Friday clarifying the circumstances surrounding an incident in the Gallery Semaan area, denying any connection to the warehouse involved or its contents.



In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office said a security patrol had carried out a raid in a sensitive area without following the mechanism agreed upon between the group and security authorities.



Hezbollah said the mechanism takes into account the security situation in Beirut’s southern suburbs amid continued Israeli threats and security risks.



According to the statement, following contacts with the relevant authorities and legal officials, the circumstances were clarified, allowing the patrol to resume its work calmly and normally.



The operation was carried out under a judicial order issued by the Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation, following a referral from Public Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine.



Hezbollah added that the situation had returned to normal by the time the Lebanese Army arrived.



The group stressed that it had no connection whatsoever to the warehouse or its contents, reaffirming its commitment to public health and safety, its support for the Health Ministry’s measures, and its respect for security forces carrying out their duties.