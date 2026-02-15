US forces board ship in Indian Ocean that fled Caribbean blockade: Pentagon

World News
15-02-2026 | 11:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US forces board ship in Indian Ocean that fled Caribbean blockade: Pentagon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US forces board ship in Indian Ocean that fled Caribbean blockade: Pentagon

U.S. forces boarded an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean that violated President Donald Trump's blockade of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean and fled the region, the Pentagon said Sunday.

The Panamanian-flagged Veronica III "tried to defy President Trump's quarantine -- hoping to slip away. We tracked it from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, closed the distance, and shut it down," the Pentagon said on X.

AFP

World News

United States

Oil

Indian Ocean

Donald Trump

Blockade

Sanctions

Caribbean

Pentagon

LBCI Next
Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches
Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'Full and Immediate' disarmament
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

Pentagon chief says Venezuela oil blockade in effect 'anywhere in the world'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-09

US says it seized another tanker that tried to break Venezuela blockade

LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

US military announces new seizure of sanctioned tanker in Caribbean

LBCI
World News
2026-02-07

US plans meeting for Gaza 'Board of Peace' in Washington on February 19: Axios

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches

LBCI
World News
10:45

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'Full and Immediate' disarmament

LBCI
World News
08:54

Rubio: US satisfied with overall 'trajectory' in Syria

LBCI
World News
08:32

US 'not disputing' European report on Navalny poisoning: Rubio

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-17

Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-28

Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded off Lebanon's Damour coast

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanon’s Berri insists elections must be held on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic

LBCI
World News
03:15

Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More