Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
20
o
US forces board ship in Indian Ocean that fled Caribbean blockade: Pentagon
World News
15-02-2026 | 11:58
US forces board ship in Indian Ocean that fled Caribbean blockade: Pentagon
U.S. forces boarded an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean that violated President Donald Trump's blockade of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean and fled the region, the Pentagon said Sunday.
The Panamanian-flagged Veronica III "tried to defy President Trump's quarantine -- hoping to slip away. We tracked it from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, closed the distance, and shut it down," the Pentagon said on X.
AFP
World News
United States
Oil
Indian Ocean
Donald Trump
Blockade
Sanctions
Caribbean
Pentagon
Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches
Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'Full and Immediate' disarmament
