Sources to LBCI: Lebanon, Qatar move forward with electricity project to supply up to 3,000 MW

Lebanon News
16-10-2026 | 11:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon, Qatar move forward with electricity project to supply up to 3,000 MW
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon, Qatar move forward with electricity project to supply up to 3,000 MW

Sources told LBCI that Lebanon and Qatar will prepare a letter of intent outlining the details of an electricity project, paving the way for its approval by the Lebanese Cabinet through an agreement between the two countries.

The sources said Qatar's UCC will implement the project once the necessary procedures are completed. During the first six months, the company is expected to supply Lebanon with 300 megawatts of electricity through Syria. Supply will then increase to 2,000 megawatts within two years through projects implemented in Lebanon, eventually reaching 3,000 megawatts within three years.

The sources also revealed that the project includes plans for UCC to supply Lebanon with natural gas through Syria and via a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in northern Lebanon.

In this context, UCC conducted tests on the gas pipeline connecting Syria to the Deir Ammar power plant following its repair, confirming that the pipeline is ready for operation. The company had previously provided a $1.5 million grant to finance the repairs.

Sources further told LBCI that Qatar informed Lebanese officials that moving forward with the electricity project would pave the way for Lebanon to join a new oil pipeline project extending from southern Iraq to Banias in Syria, with plans to eventually extend it to Lebanon.

The sources added that the project was discussed with Major General Hassan Choucair during a meeting with the Qatari prime minister, as well as with Lebanon's prime minister and energy minister.

According to the sources, UCC Chairman Moutaz Al-Khayyat had met Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Beirut before the latter departed for New York.

Lebanon News

LBCI:

Lebanon,

Qatar

forward

electricity

project

supply

3,000

LBCI Next
Hezbollah clarifies Gallery Semaan incident, denies links to warehouse
Lebanese Army intervenes after armed Hezbollah members surround criminal investigation patrol
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-14

LBCI sources: Lebanon to hand former Syrian General Adel Issa to Syrian judiciary

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-04

Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-11

Sources to LBCI: MPs refuse to resume session unless Defense Minister is allowed to speak

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-05

Baabda Palace sources to LBCI: US delegation asked sides to pause talks to continue consultations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Hezbollah clarifies Gallery Semaan incident, denies links to warehouse

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Lebanese Army intervenes after armed Hezbollah members surround criminal investigation patrol

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

Lebanese family sues OpenAI over death of 15-year-old Mathias Habib: Lawsuit details alleged ChatGPT safety failures

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Salam, Qatari PM announce progress on Lebanon electricity project, reaffirm cooperation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

German FM: Germany will not tolerate Iran's hostile activities

LBCI
World News
2026-01-08

US attack in Venezuela left 100 dead, minister says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-19

Israel army chief vows in Syria not to allow threats along border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-07

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Rubio’s call to Aoun raises stakes over Hezbollah explosives: Will Lebanon’s government act?

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:36

Rubio tells Aoun explosives seized in Lebanon must not be returned to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

Aoun urges Rubio to pressure Israel to halt attacks in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

Lebanese family sues OpenAI over death of 15-year-old Mathias Habib: Lawsuit details alleged ChatGPT safety failures

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Qatar reaffirms support for Lebanon, calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Lebanese Army intervenes after armed Hezbollah members surround criminal investigation patrol

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More