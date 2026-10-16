Sources to LBCI: Lebanon, Qatar move forward with electricity project to supply up to 3,000 MW

Sources told LBCI that Lebanon and Qatar will prepare a letter of intent outlining the details of an electricity project, paving the way for its approval by the Lebanese Cabinet through an agreement between the two countries.



The sources said Qatar's UCC will implement the project once the necessary procedures are completed. During the first six months, the company is expected to supply Lebanon with 300 megawatts of electricity through Syria. Supply will then increase to 2,000 megawatts within two years through projects implemented in Lebanon, eventually reaching 3,000 megawatts within three years.



The sources also revealed that the project includes plans for UCC to supply Lebanon with natural gas through Syria and via a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in northern Lebanon.



In this context, UCC conducted tests on the gas pipeline connecting Syria to the Deir Ammar power plant following its repair, confirming that the pipeline is ready for operation. The company had previously provided a $1.5 million grant to finance the repairs.



Sources further told LBCI that Qatar informed Lebanese officials that moving forward with the electricity project would pave the way for Lebanon to join a new oil pipeline project extending from southern Iraq to Banias in Syria, with plans to eventually extend it to Lebanon.



The sources added that the project was discussed with Major General Hassan Choucair during a meeting with the Qatari prime minister, as well as with Lebanon's prime minister and energy minister.



According to the sources, UCC Chairman Moutaz Al-Khayyat had met Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Beirut before the latter departed for New York.