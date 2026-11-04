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Hezbollah denies allegations of military involvement in Yemen
Lebanon News
04-11-2026 | 06:01
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Hezbollah denies allegations of military involvement in Yemen
Hezbollah's Media Relations Office categorically denied allegations made by the interior minister of what it called the "Yemeni Transitional Council" regarding the presence of Hezbollah experts in Yemen and their alleged involvement in managing military operations and developing the weapons and training capabilities of the Houthis (Ansar Allah).
In a statement, Hezbollah said the accusations were entirely false and lacked any factual basis.
The group stressed that the Yemeni people possess the capabilities, resources and expertise needed to defend their country and sovereignty against any aggression, threat or blockade, without requiring outside support or intervention.
Hezbollah said Yemenis had demonstrated these capabilities in confronting U.S. and Israeli attacks and supporting Gaza.
The group also emphasized that serious and responsible dialogue among Yemenis is the only effective way to resolve disputes, preserve Yemen's unity, sovereignty and stability, and prevent what it described as attempts to fuel conflicts and fragment countries across the region.
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