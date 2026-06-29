Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: 40% of displaced people have returned home

Lebanon News
29-06-2026 | 11:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: 40% of displaced people have returned home
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: 40% of displaced people have returned home

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayyed announced that around 400,000 displaced people, or approximately 40% of those displaced by the war, have returned to their home areas.

Sayyed said the number of displaced people staying in collective shelters has fallen to 13,000 from 37,000, meaning that 63% have left the shelters.

She noted that some shelters will remain open to accommodate people who are still unable to return to their homes.

The minister added that the number of shelters nationwide has decreased from 692 at the peak of the displacement crisis to 479 currently, with 213 shelters closed. In Beirut, the number of shelters has dropped from 150 to 100.

Sayyed said the number of shelters has declined across all governorates except Nabatieh, where additional shelters have been opened to accommodate displaced residents who wish to remain close to their villages.

She also stressed that the government will continue its emergency cash assistance program and distribute in-kind aid to displaced families living outside collective shelters.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Social Affairs

Minister

Haneen Sayyed

Displaced

LBCI Next
A shifting battlefield: Israel’s evolving rules of engagement in Lebanon
Hiba Nasr shares security annex to framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-05

Social affairs minister says reconstruction and recovery are key post-war priorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-15

Social Affairs Minister says supporting residents in South Lebanon is key to preventing displacement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-08

Lebanon Social Affairs Minister says Sports City shelter secured by army and equipped with essential services

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-18

Lebanese authorities begin relocating displaced people from Beirut waterfront

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

A shifting battlefield: Israel’s evolving rules of engagement in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Hiba Nasr shares security annex to framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

President Aoun, US CENTCOM commander discuss preparations for implementing framework agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese Army commander, US CENTCOM chief discuss security annex to framework agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-17

Macquarie walks away from Kuwait oil pipelines deal amid Iran war: Sources to Reuters

LBCI
World News
2026-03-17

UK PM Starmer says 'we can't lose focus' on Ukraine amid Iran war

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-09

Israel warns it will target promoters of extremist ideas, says UN ambassador

LBCI
World News
2026-03-29

Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Jordan for next leg of Gulf tour

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Israel destroys Hezbollah underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:27

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Hezbollah says reserves right to 'defend its homeland'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Hiba Nasr shares security annex to framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

A shifting battlefield: Israel’s evolving rules of engagement in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

President Aoun, US CENTCOM commander discuss preparations for implementing framework agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese Army commander, US CENTCOM chief discuss security annex to framework agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Lebanon's General Security extends additional facilitation measures for Syrians and Palestinian refugees from Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More