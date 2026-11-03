Hezbollah denies links to alleged cell in Syria

Hezbollah’s media relations office categorically denied allegations made in a statement by Syria’s Internal Security Forces linking an alleged cell to the group, reiterating that Hezbollah has no presence or ties in Syrian territory and is not involved in any activity that undermines Syria’s security and stability.



In a statement, the office said repeated accusations and attempts to implicate Hezbollah in such cases do not change its consistent and clearly stated position, which it has reiterated on several occasions.



It added that Hezbollah’s focus remains on confronting Israel, which it accused of escalating its attacks on Lebanon and Syria and continuing to occupy territory in both countries.



The statement stressed that confronting Israel and its expansionist plans remains the top priority around which efforts and positions should unite, rather than focusing on accusations that, it said, serve only Israel’s interests.