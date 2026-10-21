PM Salam: Women's rights key to building a strong state and reviving the economy

Lebanon News
21-10-2026 | 03:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam: Women&#39;s rights key to building a strong state and reviving the economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Salam: Women's rights key to building a strong state and reviving the economy

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed that an economy cannot recover while women's potential remains untapped, and that talent alone is not enough when women continue to face obstacles.

Speaking at the opening of the 13th Women's Conference, Salam emphasized the need for an economy that protects women and translates opportunities for their participation into tangible employment.

“The primary responsibility lies with us, as a society and a state, to support the country's recovery,” he said, noting that the challenges facing the state also affect women.

“True stability means being able to plan for tomorrow without fear, with decisions on war and peace firmly in the hands of the state,” he added.

Salam stressed that women's rights are a fundamental benchmark for state-building, noting that during displacement, women were often the first to shoulder responsibility for themselves and their families.

“It is the state's duty to ensure that women do not have to perform daily acts of heroism just to get by,” he said.

He concluded by asking: “Will we change the practices that place the burden on women first while leaving them last in line for opportunities?”

Lebanon News

Salam:

Women's

rights

building

strong

state

reviving

economy

LBCI Next
70 displaced Syrians return home in 22nd phase of Lebanon's voluntary return plan
Will Lebanon-Israel talks in Florida contain tensions before Israel's elections?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-18

PM Salam calls for stronger state authority, stresses war and peace decisions belong to state alone

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-30

PM Salam: Decisions of war and peace must rest solely with the state

LBCI
World News
2026-08-29

Nepal's flood damage may cost up to a tenth of economy to rebuild

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-09

From cash to cards: Lebanon's economy takes a digital turn

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

President Aoun calls for negotiations to end war, secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

70 displaced Syrians return home in 22nd phase of Lebanon's voluntary return plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Will Lebanon-Israel talks in Florida contain tensions before Israel's elections?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

UNIFIL: Mission continues operations as Security Council considers post-mission options

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

President Aoun calls for negotiations to end war, secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

UNIFIL: Mission continues operations as Security Council considers post-mission options

LBCI
World News
2026-09-23

Russia's Lavrov tells UN Moscow will not 'pause' Ukraine ops

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Will Lebanon-Israel talks in Florida contain tensions before Israel's elections?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Will Lebanon-Israel talks in Florida contain tensions before Israel's elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu in Israel fuels fears of renewed war with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

UNIFIL: Mission continues operations as Security Council considers post-mission options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

How does Israel choose its prime minister, and can Netanyahu win the October 27 election?

LBCI
Middle East News
08:50

Turkey troops to stay in Syria, Iraq 'until border security ensured', defense minister to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Turkey submits Saudi-Pakistan defense pact to parliament for ratification, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

President Aoun calls for negotiations to end war, secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory

LBCI
World News
10:08

French PM vows 'massive' police deployment for new demonstrations Saturday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More