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PM Salam: Women's rights key to building a strong state and reviving the economy
Lebanon News
21-10-2026 | 03:33
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PM Salam: Women's rights key to building a strong state and reviving the economy
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed that an economy cannot recover while women's potential remains untapped, and that talent alone is not enough when women continue to face obstacles.
Speaking at the opening of the 13th Women's Conference, Salam emphasized the need for an economy that protects women and translates opportunities for their participation into tangible employment.
“The primary responsibility lies with us, as a society and a state, to support the country's recovery,” he said, noting that the challenges facing the state also affect women.
“True stability means being able to plan for tomorrow without fear, with decisions on war and peace firmly in the hands of the state,” he added.
Salam stressed that women's rights are a fundamental benchmark for state-building, noting that during displacement, women were often the first to shoulder responsibility for themselves and their families.
“It is the state's duty to ensure that women do not have to perform daily acts of heroism just to get by,” he said.
He concluded by asking: “Will we change the practices that place the burden on women first while leaving them last in line for opportunities?”
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