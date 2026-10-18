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PM Salam calls for stronger state authority, stresses war and peace decisions belong to state alone
Lebanon News
18-10-2026 | 12:28
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PM Salam calls for stronger state authority, stresses war and peace decisions belong to state alone
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam praised the increased deployment of security forces across Greater Beirut and reaffirmed that decisions on war and peace must remain exclusively in the hands of the state and its constitutional institutions.
In a post on X, Salam said he had contacted Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal and Internal Security Forces Director-General Maj. Gen. Raed Abdullah to commend the reinforcement of security deployments in Greater Beirut over the past two days.
He stressed the importance of these measures in reassuring citizens that the state and its security forces are safeguarding their safety, following nighttime gatherings in the capital that raised suspicions and concerns about potential security risks.
Salam emphasized that lasting stability cannot be achieved unless the state extends its authority across all Lebanese territory, even gradually, through its own security forces alone.
The prime minister also said he had met with Justice Minister Adel Nassar and Prosecutor General Rami Hajj to review measures aimed at expanding the investigation into a shipment of explosives seized in Dahr al-Baidar and subsequent developments.
He called for the arrest of all those involved in the possession or transportation of illegal weapons and their referral to the competent judicial authorities for prosecution and punishment.
Salam stressed that the law would be the only limit governing these efforts.
He also urged all parties to place Lebanon's national interests above all other considerations and refrain from linking them to foreign interests or objectives.
The prime minister reiterated that decisions concerning war and peace must remain solely within the authority of the Lebanese state and its constitutional institutions.
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