Indian embassy says citizen died day after being injured in Riyadh airport attack

World News
11-10-2026 | 12:39
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Indian embassy says citizen died day after being injured in Riyadh airport attack
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Indian embassy says citizen died day after being injured in Riyadh airport attack

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia said one of its citizens died on Sunday after being wounded in the attack on the Riyadh airport a day earlier.

"It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased," the embassy wrote in a statement posted on X.



AFP
 

World News

India

Embassy

Citizen

Riyadh

Airport

Attack

Saudi Arabia

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