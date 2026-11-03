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Women in the spotlight: What a study reveals about LBCI's sports coverage and airtime
Lebanon News
03-11-2026 | 07:39
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Women in the spotlight: What a study reveals about LBCI's sports coverage and airtime
A master's research study at the Lebanese University's Faculty of Information examined LBCI's sports coverage during the 2024 Paris Olympics period, exploring the numbers, the progress, and the stories behind them.
By Najwa Yassine
From shooting and taekwondo to swimming and table tennis, Lebanese female athletes represented their country at the 2024 Paris Olympics, carrying their country's hopes onto the international stage.
But beyond their performances, another question deserves attention: How much space do these women occupy on Lebanese television screens?
The answer may be more encouraging than expected.
A master's study conducted at the Lebanese University found that female athletes received more average airtime than male athletes in a sample of LBCI sports news coverage between June and August 2024.
The findings challenged the researcher's initial assumption that women would receive less media exposure, revealing signs of progress in how their achievements are presented.
The numbers tell a different story.
The study examined 30 sports news segments broadcast on LBCI during a period that included the Paris Olympics.
Of those segments, nine, or 30%, focused exclusively on female athletes, compared with six, or 20%, dedicated to male athletes. Three segments featured both genders, while 12 were classified as gender unspecified.
Reports focusing exclusively on women lasted an average of 102.2 seconds, compared with 88.3 seconds for men, a difference of nearly 14 seconds.
Women also appeared earlier in the news lineup. Female-only reports had an average editorial position of 3.3, compared with 4.0 for male-only reports.
The research found that 12 segments featured medalists and 11 focused on finalists, suggesting that sporting achievements strongly influence which athletes make the news.
These figures do not represent all LBCI sports coverage. They offer a snapshot of a specific period, when Olympic participation brought additional attention to Lebanese athletes.
Still, they challenge the assumption that female athletes are always given less airtime or less prominent placement.
What LBCI says about the progress
The numbers are only part of the story. Interviews with LBCI journalists and editorial leadership helped explain the channel's approach.
Georges Soueidi, an LBCI Television presenter, radio host, and producer, said women's sports coverage has increased in recent years, particularly as Lebanese athletes deliver strong international performances.
He pointed to the channel's coverage of Olympic shooter Ray Bassil, taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun, and sprinter Aziza Sbeity as examples of its growing attention to women's achievements.
Soueidi said LBCI supports women's sports and sees their growing visibility as an important part of its coverage.
He also acknowledged that men's sports, particularly basketball, generally attract greater attention.
Asked what could improve women's visibility further, he suggested broadcasting more women's competitions live instead of concentrating mainly on finals.
Lara Zalloum, LBCI's television news editor-in-chief, also recognized the progress made compared with previous years.
During her interview, she explained that the channel did not have specific statistical indicators or a formal long-term editorial policy dedicated to measuring female athletes' representation.
Her comments highlight an opportunity to build on the progress already achieved by making women's sports coverage more consistent and measurable.
Beyond the recognition: What female athletes have to say
For athletes, appearing on television can mean more than recognition.
Yara Haddad, a 2024 world champion in powerlifting, knows that success does not automatically translate into financial support.
Haddad acknowledged progress in women's sports coverage but highlighted the challenges of securing sponsorships. She noted that many athletes have to work alongside their training to cover the costs of travel and participation in competitions.
Her experience raises a question: What happens when an athlete wins a title but still struggles to fund her next competition?
Other women interviewed included Daniella Fayyad, a basketball player competing nationally and internationally; Ghina Chehwan, a parkour athlete with international competition experience; and Khadija Omar, a Tennis player ranked fourth by the Lebanese Tennis Federation.
Their experiences helped the research explore how media attention, public recognition and sponsorship opportunities are connected.
Mona Yaacoub, an LBCI sports journalist, basketball commentator and first-division basketball player, emphasized the importance of giving female athletes opportunities to discuss their skills and achievements, rather than presenting them as exceptions in the sporting world.
The interviews also highlighted the role of social media in helping athletes reach audiences beyond traditional television coverage.
What's next for women's sports coverage?
The study's findings offer a positive picture of change.
In the LBCI sample, women received longer average airtime, earlier editorial placement, and dedicated coverage of their achievements. Interviews with the channel's journalists and editorial leadership also pointed to improvements over recent years.
Yet the research identified an important distinction between being visible during a major competition and remaining visible throughout the year.
The Paris Olympics provided an opportunity to celebrate Lebanese women competing on the world stage. The next opportunity is to tell their stories before the competition begins, after it ends, and throughout the seasons in between.
Because for female athletes, the goal is not simply to make headlines when they win.
It is to remain part of the sporting conversation.
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