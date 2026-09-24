EU says possible US diesel export ban a 'bad idea'

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24-09-2026 | 06:55
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EU says possible US diesel export ban a &#39;bad idea&#39;
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EU says possible US diesel export ban a 'bad idea'

The European Union on Thursday slammed a possible U.S. diesel export ban backed by President Donald Trump as a "bad idea" that would hurt both sides.

"We believe this is a bad idea," European Commission spokesman Olof Gill told a press conference in Brussels. "We believe it potentially can have a negative impact on both sides. We're making that point to our U.S. counterparts at the highest level."

AFP

World News

European Union

United States

Diesel

Donald Trump

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