Lebanon’s electricity authority begins cutting power to public institutions, municipalities over unpaid bills

Lebanon News
02-11-2026 | 05:12
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Lebanon’s electricity authority begins cutting power to public institutions, municipalities over unpaid bills
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Lebanon’s electricity authority begins cutting power to public institutions, municipalities over unpaid bills

Electricité du Liban (EDL) began updating the subscription lists of public administrations, institutions and municipalities with outstanding payments on Monday, paving the way for electricity cuts, the utility's board said in a statement.

The move follows a decision to cut power to entities that have failed to settle their dues and have not even contacted EDL to arrange payment plans.

The board thanked media outlets for their coverage of the campaign, urging them to ensure accuracy when reporting the names of affected entities and to rely exclusively on information issued by the board to avoid confusion.

EDL said it would issue a further statement later on Monday detailing the progress of the operation and the results of the measures taken.

Lebanon News

Electricité du Liban

Lebanon

EDL

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