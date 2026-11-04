Iran top negotiator says Americans voted 'no to war'

Middle East News
04-11-2026 | 00:40
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Iran top negotiator says Americans voted &#39;no to war&#39;
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Iran top negotiator says Americans voted 'no to war'

Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Wednesday that Americans voted "NO TO WAR" after Democrats routed Republicans in the midterm elections.

"Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message," Ghalibaf posted on X.

AFP

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Middle East News

negotiator

Americans

voted

As Iran strike looms, Israel weighs military and political scenarios
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