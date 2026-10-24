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President Aoun from Tripoli: Fighting corruption a priority, judicial independence essential
Lebanon News
24-10-2026 | 03:44
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President Aoun from Tripoli: Fighting corruption a priority, judicial independence essential
President Joseph Aoun stressed during a visit to the Tripoli Justice Palace that the judiciary and security go hand in hand and complement one another, emphasizing that delayed justice is justice denied.
"Citizens have the right to justice and a transparent, independent judiciary. Independence begins with the individual and the decisions they make," Aoun said.
He described combating corruption as a priority, noting that digital government services and a fair judicial system contribute to fighting corruption and strengthening constitutional institutions.
"A judge must neither convict an innocent person nor acquit a criminal," he said, highlighting significant judicial achievements made this year.
Aoun also expressed his support for judges, urging them to resist external pressure and carry out their duties according to their conscience.
Separately, during a visit to the General Security Directorate at the Tripoli Serail, Aoun thanked personnel for their efforts in providing services to citizens.
"I came to tell you that I stand by you and to encourage you to continue on this path," he said.
He praised the progress achieved by General Security, stressing that serving citizens is a sacred duty and acknowledging the considerable efforts made by its personnel.
Lebanon News
Tripoli:
Fighting
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judicial
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