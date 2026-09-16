Aoun in Paris: Strengthening Lebanon’s military and security institutions is a top priority

President Joseph Aoun expressed his deep appreciation for France, its president, government and people, upon his arrival in Paris, thanking them for their continued support for Lebanon and its constitutional, military and security institutions.



Aoun said the historic partnership between the two countries has taken on exceptional importance amid the challenges facing Lebanon.



He stressed that the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces, along with the other security agencies, are the only guarantees for protecting the country, its sovereignty and the security of its citizens. Strengthening their human and logistical capabilities, he said, has become a top national priority requiring concerted efforts from Lebanon’s international partners.



Aoun said his participation in the preparatory meeting for the international conference France will host to support the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces reflects the Lebanese state’s commitment to extending its authority, placing weapons under the control of the legitimate state and building a strong state capable of protecting its citizens and safeguarding regional stability.



Regarding his scheduled meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, Aoun said discussions will cover the preparatory meeting, the situation in Lebanon, particularly in the south amid continued Israeli attacks on southern villages and towns, the period following the end of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon’s mission, known as UNIFIL, as well as the course of Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli negotiations and developments in the region.



Aoun also praised Jordan’s King Abdullah II for his role in supporting Lebanon and his various initiatives in this regard, including the preparatory meeting to be held in the French capital.



Asked about Lebanon’s position on the attempted targeting of Mecca, Aoun said he had followed with deep concern developments surrounding the attempted attack on Mecca, describing it as an assault that not only targets Saudi Arabia but also violates the sanctity of holy sites that hold religious significance for Muslims around the world.



Aoun said targeting holy sites, regardless of the justifications or political calculations behind it, constitutes a violation of religious and humanitarian norms and requires a unified Arab and Islamic position to put an end to such practices, which threaten regional security and stability.



He expressed Lebanon’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, and praised the vigilance of its armed forces in confronting the threat and protecting pilgrims and residents in the vicinity of the holy sites.