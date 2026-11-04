Iran supreme leader says those expecting US policy shift 'seriously mistaken'

Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Wednesday that anyone expecting a shift in U.S. policy was "seriously mistaken", a day after U.S. midterm elections dealt a blow to U.S. President Donald Trump.



"Those who still harbour even the slightest hope that the behaviour of the hegemonic system might change through partisan or factional shifts, or who imagine that making concessions to the United States can dissuade it from hostility towards the Iranian nation, are seriously mistaken," he said in a written statement published on his website.



AFP