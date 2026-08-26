News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China, India reaffirm border peace, expand communication channels
World News
26-08-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China, India reaffirm border peace, expand communication channels
China and India reaffirmed their commitment to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas as they seek "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement," China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday after high-level boundary talks in Beijing.
Reuters
World News
India
reaffirm
border
peace,
expand
communication
channels
Meta, US states agree $16.7 bn settlement in landmark teen safety case
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-07-03
China says Japan-India cooperation 'should not target' Beijing
World News
2026-07-03
China says Japan-India cooperation 'should not target' Beijing
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-05
Israeli military chief says plans proposed to expand operations in Lebanon, border area to Litani to be cleared of Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2026-06-05
Israeli military chief says plans proposed to expand operations in Lebanon, border area to Litani to be cleared of Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
Lebanon’s President says US officials reaffirm support for state sovereignty, ceasefire implementation
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
Lebanon’s President says US officials reaffirm support for state sovereignty, ceasefire implementation
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Aoun and Salam review US-Iran understanding, reaffirm Lebanon’s position on ceasefire
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Aoun and Salam review US-Iran understanding, reaffirm Lebanon’s position on ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:31
Meta, US states agree $16.7 bn settlement in landmark teen safety case
World News
10:31
Meta, US states agree $16.7 bn settlement in landmark teen safety case
0
World News
09:25
CIA director was on 'semi routine' mission in Moscow: Trump
World News
09:25
CIA director was on 'semi routine' mission in Moscow: Trump
0
World News
02:46
Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80
World News
02:46
Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80
0
World News
2026-08-25
Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more
World News
2026-08-25
Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-18
Lebanese Army chief visits frontline unit, praises troops after ceasefire takes effect
Lebanon News
2026-04-18
Lebanese Army chief visits frontline unit, praises troops after ceasefire takes effect
0
World News
2026-06-02
Trump names housing finance chief as intelligence director
World News
2026-06-02
Trump names housing finance chief as intelligence director
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Avichay Adraee issues new warning to residents of Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Avichay Adraee issues new warning to residents of Haret Hreik
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-30
Israeli attack on army checkpoint in South Lebanon kills soldier, wounds five others
Lebanon News
2026-03-30
Israeli attack on army checkpoint in South Lebanon kills soldier, wounds five others
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:55
US Ambassador Michel Issa reaffirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:55
US Ambassador Michel Issa reaffirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty
2
Middle East News
04:39
Netanyahu says no diplomatic deal possible with Iran 'savages'
Middle East News
04:39
Netanyahu says no diplomatic deal possible with Iran 'savages'
3
World News
09:25
CIA director was on 'semi routine' mission in Moscow: Trump
World News
09:25
CIA director was on 'semi routine' mission in Moscow: Trump
4
World News
10:31
Meta, US states agree $16.7 bn settlement in landmark teen safety case
World News
10:31
Meta, US states agree $16.7 bn settlement in landmark teen safety case
5
Middle East News
09:06
Reuters source: Final details still pending on Oman-Iran Hormuz deal
Middle East News
09:06
Reuters source: Final details still pending on Oman-Iran Hormuz deal
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
7
World News
02:46
Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80
World News
02:46
Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80
8
Middle East News
09:30
Trump says believes that Iranian leader Khamenei still alive
Middle East News
09:30
Trump says believes that Iranian leader Khamenei still alive
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More