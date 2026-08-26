China, India reaffirm border peace, expand communication channels

World News
26-08-2026 | 12:55
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China, India reaffirm border peace, expand communication channels
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China, India reaffirm border peace, expand communication channels

China and India reaffirmed their commitment to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas as they seek "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable ‌settlement," China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday after high-level boundary talks in Beijing.

Reuters

World News

India

reaffirm

border

peace,

expand

communication

channels

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