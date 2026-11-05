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President Aoun: Lebanon is a sovereign state, positive neutrality essential to avoid regional conflicts
Lebanon News
05-11-2026 | 07:24
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President Aoun: Lebanon is a sovereign state, positive neutrality essential to avoid regional conflicts
President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed that Lebanon is an independent and sovereign state.
"We will not accept anyone sharing our sovereignty," Aoun said while receiving the second volume of a book on Lebanon's neutrality and the Lebanese people.
He stressed that positive neutrality is essential to keeping Lebanon out of regional conflicts, emphasizing that the country can no longer bear further regional divisions, expansionist ambitions or attempts at domination.
Lebanon News
Aoun:
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sovereign
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