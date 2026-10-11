PM Salam condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, reaffirms Lebanon's solidarity

Lebanon News
11-10-2026 | 08:17
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PM Salam condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, reaffirms Lebanon&#39;s solidarity
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PM Salam condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, reaffirms Lebanon's solidarity

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned renewed Houthi threats to target Saudi airports and airspace following an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which Lebanon had strongly denounced a day earlier.

In a post on X, Salam said the threats reflected the group’s determination to continue endangering the security of Saudi Arabia, describing the actions as a threat to the security and stability of the wider region.

Salam expressed full solidarity with the Saudi people and leadership, extending his condolences to the families of the victims and sharing in their grief. He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

He reaffirmed Lebanon’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for any measures the kingdom deems appropriate to defend itself and protect its people, security, and sovereignty.

Lebanon News

PM

Nawaf Salam

Condemn

Houthi

Attacks

Saudi Arabia

Lebanon

Solidarity

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