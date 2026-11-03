Talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia are ongoing as Tehran aims to reach new regional security arrangements for countries in the region without foreign military involvement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X on Tuesday.



Last week, top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan met Iranian officials in Tehran, the first high-level ⁠contact between Iran and the three nations since August. The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran started in late February and since then, fighting has spread to Saudi Arabia and Yemen.



Riyadh said the visit was intended to open negotiating channels to "prevent the return of military escalation," as fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis had intensified in ⁠recent weeks.







Reuters