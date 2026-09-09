LF leader Geagea voices solidarity with Saudi Arabia following attacks on kingdom

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia following attacks against the kingdom, saying Riyadh has consistently stood by Lebanon during times of crisis.



“It is our duty as Lebanese to stand together with Saudi Arabia as it faces these criminal and bloody attacks,” Geagea said in a statement.



Geagea said his party had been closely following developments in the Gulf since they began, adding that Saudi Arabia had not been a military party to the ongoing war despite having clear political positions and alliances, which he described as the right of any sovereign and independent state.



He said Saudi Arabia had repeatedly worked to de-escalate tensions in the region but was now facing what he described as extremely serious attacks.



Geagea added that nearly all countries, including some with close ties to Iran, had condemned the attacks and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.