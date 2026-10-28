PM Salam launches national program to boost Lebanese industry and exports

Lebanon News
28-10-2026 | 10:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam launches national program to boost Lebanese industry and exports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Salam launches national program to boost Lebanese industry and exports

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam inaugurated the second edition of the “National Industry 2026” exhibition, organized by the Association of Lebanese Industrialists in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry.

Salam announced the launch of a national program to promote local production and replace imported goods with competitive Lebanese products, in coordination with the relevant ministries. He also announced the establishment of a joint government mechanism to boost industrial exports and the development of a program to attract investment in technology industries.

Salam said Lebanese industrial exports, valued at nearly $3 billion annually, demonstrate the ability of Lebanese products to compete in international markets, stressing that success in exports should be recognized and supported.

He said supporting the industrial sector is a national interest and that the government considers industrialists partners in Lebanon’s reconstruction. He also stressed that the government is working on policies to encourage the domestic production of goods currently imported into Lebanon.

Salam identified energy costs as one of the heaviest burdens facing industrialists, saying that addressing the issue is a government priority. He added that the government is working to find sustainable solutions to the country’s energy crisis.

Lebanon News

PM

Nawaf Salam

National

Program

Lebanese

Industry

Exports

LBCI Next
Hezbollah chief calls Israeli election results a form of defeat, rejects disarmament
Lebanon updates fuel prices
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-29

Sources to LBCI: Senior US and Arab officials attend dinner honoring Lebanese PM Salam in Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-10

Beirut Port launches major container terminal expansion to boost capacity and regional role

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-21

Salam, Qatari PM discuss regional tensions, energy cooperation and support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-04

Lebanese PM Salam says those who took Lebanon to war gave Israel its greatest advantage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Beirut airport without electricity since morning, urges EDL to restore power urgently

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Hezbollah chief calls Israeli election results a form of defeat, rejects disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-10-27

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-26

The question hanging over Lebanon: Will Hezbollah join Iran's next war?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-13

South Lebanon farmers cut off from land as war devastates agriculture

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-27

Israel defense minister says Hezbollah chief 'playing with fire' that will 'burn Lebanon'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-13

Lebanon Cabinet approves fees on waste-generating products despite ministerial objections

LBCI
World News
2026-09-21

US refuses visas for Iran president's UN communications team: State media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
16:17

First Israeli election exit polls show narrow edge for opposition

LBCI
Middle East News
03:54

62% of votes counted in Israel election, Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats

LBCI
Middle East News
16:41

Israel's Eisenkot says election results show 'lack of confidence' in Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
16:24

Strong gains for Arab-majority parties in Israel vote: Exit polls

LBCI
Middle East News
08:53

87% of votes counted in Israel election, 650,000 double-envelopes yet to be tallied

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Hezbollah chief calls Israeli election results a form of defeat, rejects disarmament

LBCI
Middle East News
17:09

Israel FM says opposition celebrations 'premature' after exit polls show lead

LBCI
Middle East News
04:02

Israel left-wing leader says opposition bloc should work with Arab parties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More