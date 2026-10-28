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PM Salam launches national program to boost Lebanese industry and exports
Lebanon News
28-10-2026 | 10:20
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PM Salam launches national program to boost Lebanese industry and exports
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam inaugurated the second edition of the “National Industry 2026” exhibition, organized by the Association of Lebanese Industrialists in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry.
Salam announced the launch of a national program to promote local production and replace imported goods with competitive Lebanese products, in coordination with the relevant ministries. He also announced the establishment of a joint government mechanism to boost industrial exports and the development of a program to attract investment in technology industries.
Salam said Lebanese industrial exports, valued at nearly $3 billion annually, demonstrate the ability of Lebanese products to compete in international markets, stressing that success in exports should be recognized and supported.
He said supporting the industrial sector is a national interest and that the government considers industrialists partners in Lebanon’s reconstruction. He also stressed that the government is working on policies to encourage the domestic production of goods currently imported into Lebanon.
Salam identified energy costs as one of the heaviest burdens facing industrialists, saying that addressing the issue is a government priority. He added that the government is working to find sustainable solutions to the country’s energy crisis.
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