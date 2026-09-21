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Salam, Qatari PM discuss regional tensions, energy cooperation and support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
21-09-2026 | 12:17
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Salam, Qatari PM discuss regional tensions, energy cooperation and support for Lebanese Army
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss the latest regional developments and bilateral relations.
The two sides stressed the need to step up efforts to de-escalate tensions, preserve security and stability in the Gulf and the wider region, and prevent further confrontation.
Salam thanked Qatar for its continued support for Lebanon. Talks also focused on expanding cooperation in the energy and electricity sectors to help ease economic pressures on Lebanese citizens, as well as supporting the Lebanese Army and strengthening its capabilities.
The two sides also discussed ways to boost economic and investment ties and support Lebanon’s recovery and reconstruction efforts.
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