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Aoun: Lebanon can no longer accommodate more Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
03-11-2026 | 04:28
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Aoun: Lebanon can no longer accommodate more Syrian refugees
President Joseph Aoun told the director-general of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) that Lebanon can no longer accommodate additional Syrian refugees, stressing that communication is ongoing with the Syrian state to organize their gradual return.
Aoun also called on the international community and humanitarian organizations assisting displaced Syrians in Lebanon to redirect their aid to Syria, saying this would encourage refugees to return to their home country.
Lebanon News
Joseph Aoun
Lebanon
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