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South Korea hopes for 'meaningful dialogue' between US and North Korea
World News
17-08-2026 | 05:18
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South Korea hopes for 'meaningful dialogue' between US and North Korea
South Korea's presidential office said Monday it hoped the personal chemistry between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would bring them back to talks after the U.S. president said he was scaling back joint military exercises with Seoul.
"The government is closely following President Trump's social media message today and hopes that the friendly relationship between the leaders of the United States and North Korea will lead to meaningful dialogue," it said in a statement to AFP.
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