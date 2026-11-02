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War fears and political uncertainty: Israel faces a critical week
News Bulletin Reports
02-11-2026 | 13:02
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War fears and political uncertainty: Israel faces a critical week
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
More than 3,000 U.S. troops, backed by dozens of fighter jets, are now stationed at Israeli airports and military bases, on high alert for a possible attack on Iran or to respond to a surprise strike by Tehran or its proxies against Israel or U.S. interests in the region.
As air force drills intensify, Israeli sources revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has exerted significant pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump to resume the war against Iran immediately after the U.S. midterm elections.
The reports come amid concerns that Tehran could launch a large-scale military provocation that could influence the course of the U.S. elections.
Meanwhile, uncertainty continues to surround the formation of Israel's next government.
A decisive moment is expected Thursday, when President Isaac Herzog begins consultations with the parties that won seats in the elections and hears their recommendations on who should form the next government.
The question remains whether Benjamin Netanyahu or Gadi Eisenkot will be tasked with forming the government.
At the same time, the Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, and the United Arab List, headed by Mansour Abbas, held a meeting to discuss ways to coordinate their positions on the formation of the next Israeli government.
News Bulletin Reports
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